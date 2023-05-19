English
Hiroshima: Zelenskyy To Attend G-7 Summit

SHAFAQNA- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will travel to Hiroshima to join discussions with leaders of the Group of Seven.

Japanese and USA’s government officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Zelenskyy is set to attend the G-7 gathering before it concludes on Sunday (21 May 2023). Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, confirmed on state television that Zelenskyy will attend the summit in person.

Danilov said that the president’s “physical presence” at the gathering is essential for Ukraine to defend its national interests.

