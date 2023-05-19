Jeddah: Arab League Summit kicks off pledging world peace

SHAFAQNA- Arab League summit kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah, pledging world peace. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince bin Salman has told the Arab League Summit that they must not allow the region to turn into a conflict zone.

And on Syria he said: “We hope that Syria’s return to the Arab League will mark an end to its crisis.” The outgoing chairman of the Arab League has called on the world to bring the Israeli settlement policy to an end. And he added: “The Palestinian cause was and still is the central issue of the Arabs.” But he reassured the world that “we are going towards world peace.”

Ukrainian President Zelensky – who had arrived in Jeddah a short time before – told delegates his country was in a state of war – not just a conflict. Also on Friday (19 May 2023) Russian President sent a cable to the Arab League saying his country would continue to provide all possible assistance to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

After more than a decade of isolation, Bashar Assad, the President of Syria, has been welcomed back into the Arab League. During his speech, he said the summit was a “historic opportunity” to address crises across the region.

“I hope that it marks the beginning of a new phase of Arab action for solidarity among us, for peace in our region, development and prosperity instead of war and destruction,” Assad told summit attendees.

Source: aljazeera, arabnews

www.shafaqna.com