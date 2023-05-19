Japan & Britain to deepen bilateral ties

SHAFAQNA-Japan and Britain on Thursday committed to strengthening their partnership in areas ranging from security and trade to technology.

The “Hiroshima Accord,” named after the city where Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak met ahead of the Group of Seven summit, also stipulated the future deployment of a British carrier group to the Indo-Pacific region, which London says will take place in 2025.

The strengthening of what the two countries call a global strategic partnership comes as Britain has been stepping up its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region in recent years, partly propelled by Beijing’s actions undermining democracy and human rights in Hong Kong, a former British colony.

Source :kyodonews

