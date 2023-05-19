English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther News

Japan & US to deepen cooperation in advanced technology

0
Japan & US to deepen

SHAFAQNA-Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden on Thursday agreed to step up bilateral cooperation on semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

At their talks in Hiroshima a day before the Group of Seven summit opens, the two also reaffirmed the importance of strengthening the bilateral security alliance and recognized that the U.S. nuclear deterrence provided to Japan is “essential” for the security of the key Asian ally and the East Asian region, according to a Japanese official.

Source : kyodonews

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

G-7 SUMMIT KICKS OFF IN HIROSHIMA

Related posts

Japan & Britain to deepen bilateral ties

asadian

Hiroshima: Zelenskyy To Attend G-7 Summit

asadian

G-7 leaders: Russia must withdraw from Ukraine

asadian

ICRC & Japanese Red Cross urge G-7 Members To Sign Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

asadian

G-7 Summit kicks off in Hiroshima

asadian

World leaders land in Hiroshima for G-7 meeting

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.