Japan & US to deepen cooperation in advanced technology

SHAFAQNA-Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden on Thursday agreed to step up bilateral cooperation on semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

At their talks in Hiroshima a day before the Group of Seven summit opens, the two also reaffirmed the importance of strengthening the bilateral security alliance and recognized that the U.S. nuclear deterrence provided to Japan is “essential” for the security of the key Asian ally and the East Asian region, according to a Japanese official.

Source : kyodonews

