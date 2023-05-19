35000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer in Aqsa Mosque (19 May 2023)

SHAFAQNA-35000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque, amid strict Israeli security measures at its gates.

The Islamic Endowments Department affirmed that about 35,000 performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa.

The Israeli police were deployed at checkpoints since the morning hours throughout the occupied city, restricting the Palestinians’ access to the holy site.

During the Friday sermon, the preacher of Aqsa Mosque Sheikh Muhammad Sarandah called on Arab and Islamic nations to mobilize support for the Aqsa.

Sheikh Sarandah also hailed the Palestinian worshipers for their strong steadfastness in face of the Israeli Judaization schemes.

Source : palinfo

