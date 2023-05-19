English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

35000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer in Aqsa Mosque (19 May 2023)

0
35000 Palestinians perform Friday praye

SHAFAQNA-35000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque, amid strict Israeli security measures at its gates.

The Islamic Endowments Department affirmed that about 35,000 performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa.

The Israeli police were deployed at checkpoints since the morning hours throughout the occupied city, restricting the Palestinians’ access to the holy site.

During the Friday sermon, the preacher of Aqsa Mosque Sheikh Muhammad Sarandah called on Arab and Islamic nations to mobilize support for the Aqsa.

Sheikh Sarandah also hailed the Palestinian worshipers for their strong steadfastness in face of the Israeli Judaization schemes.

Source : palinfo

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer (12 May 2023)

Related posts

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 50000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer

asadian

Sheikh Sabri: Bab Al-Rahma hall is an integral part of Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Photos: Hundreds injured in renewed Israeli police attack on Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.