Shahbaz Sharif: Constructive interaction with Taliban necessary for Global Community

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– Shahbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, stated that constructive interaction with the Taliban’s government in Afghanistan is “absolutely necessary” and called on the international community to stand alongside the people of Afghanistan in this critical period.

Sharif raised this issue today (Thursday, May 18th) during his visit to Sistan and Baluchestan province in Iran.

During his visit, he also inaugurated two important commercial projects between the two countries in a meeting and conversation with Mr. Ebrahim Raisi, the President of Iran.

According to Radio Pakistan, Sharif stated in response to a question about Afghanistan that Pakistan is committed to promoting shared prosperity for Afghanistan and the region.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is beneficial for peace and success in the region.

Meanwhile, since the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan, Pakistan has been one of the countries consistently emphasizing interaction with the government of this group on the international stage.

Furthermore, Pakistan is the first country to hand over the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the Taliban and has established diplomatic relations with this group.

Alongside Pakistan’s interaction and close relations with the Taliban, Islamabad has not yet officially recognized the caretaker Taliban government.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com

