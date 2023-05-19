Bolstering the trade potential between Pakistan and Iran

SHAFAQNA- The top leaders of Pakistan and Iran inaugurated the first border market between the two countries, marking a positive step for Iran-Pakistan border relations and fulfilling a commitment made in 2012.

Additionally, an electricity transmission line was also inaugurated, which can help address Pakistan’s looming and growing energy crisis by meeting some of our remote electricity needs.

These are significant strides towards the future, although they are contingent on the completion of the Iran-Pakistan Pipeline, which has been a longstanding challenge in our bilateral relations.

The Pakistan-Iran bilateral trade is restricted much below the $500 million mark, owing to lack of initiatives and infrastructure, as well as a lethargic bureaucracy.

This is an impediment in their geo-economics too, as Tehran and Islamabad had done more lip-service than practical work in boosting trade and travel.

While Iran is home to Shia pilgrimage in the Holy city of Mashhad, the level of cross-border movement of people through the Dalbadin-Taftan-Zahidan route has come to a naught in recent years. This has much to do with security scars, and both the governments must address this issue on a priority basis.

Along with promoting trade ties, officials on both sides need to resolve the controversy over the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline. While the Iranians have constructed the pipeline on their end, Pakistan has yet to build its part.

As a result, Iran may take Pakistan to court, with this country facing a $18bn penalty for failing to complete the project. The matter was discussed in the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, with the PAC chairman remarking that “the US should pay the penalty” if it stops Pakistan from completing the pipeline, pointing to the widely held belief that the fear of offending Washington is preventing Pakistan from honouring its commitment.

Pakistan can ill afford to pay such a massive penalty. Reneging on the deal will reflect badly on our shaky international standing, and damage ties with Tehran.

The state should make it a priority to address the pipeline issue, and assure Iran that it intends to honour the deal. If the price of gas is right, it would be a win-win situation for all, as Pakistan needs affordable hydrocarbons.

The Saudis should have no concerns, as they themselves are mending fences with Iran, while our friends in Washington must be told that Pakistan has to honour the pipeline deal. If the US can look the other way when India and others buy oil from sanctioned Russia, it should have no issues if Pakistan buys gas from Iran, and enhances trade relations with it.

Eurasian integration is the new buzzword, and if Pakistan fails to hop on the bandwagon of regional trade for fear of offending powerful actors, it will have only itself to blame.

