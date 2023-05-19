English
Bishop Youssef Soueif meets French ambassador to Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- Archbishop of the Maronite Archdiocese of Tripoli, Bishop Youssef Soueif, on Thursday meet the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, at the Archdiocese in Tripoli.

Discussions touched on national, developmental and educational affairs, and means to strengthen cooperation in terms of implementing vital projects that create job opportunities for unemployed young men and women, according to a statement by the Archdiocese.

Ambassador Grillo stressed her country’s support for national dialogue and the implementation of a strategic vision to preserve Lebanon’s uniqueness and stability, so that its people can live in safety and prosperity.

Source :National News Agency

