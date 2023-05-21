Iran announces return of 13 historical shipments

SHAFAQNA– The Director General of Museums of Iran announced the successful return of 13 cases of returned historical objects and the pursuit of the return of the portrait of Mozaffar ad-Din Shah Qajar and the Achaemenid tablets to Iran.

Morteza Adibzadeh, in a ceremony held to commemorate International Museum Day at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, said: “We had 13 cases of returned historical objects, which we pursued with the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These cases are currently in progress.”

Regarding recent discoveries by the Cultural Heritage Protection Unit, he said: “Recently, 3,600 valuable historical artifacts were confiscated at Imam Khomeini (RA) Airport. The forces of the Cultural Heritage Protection Unit and the Basij forces are determined to combat the smuggling of historical artifacts. The prominent Sasanian bas-relief will also be returned to Iran, and we are pursuing the return of the portrait of Mozaffar ad-Din Shah Qajar and the Achaemenid tablets.”

