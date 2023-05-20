“RUSSIA HALAL EXPO-2023” exhibition starts its work in Kazan

SHAFAQNA RUSSIA- Within the framework of the International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: Kazanforum 2023”, which started in Kazan, the annual International Exhibition of the Halal Industry “RUSSIA HALAL EXPO-2023” was opened.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin, head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group Rustam Minnikhanov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, Head of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation of the VIII convocation Andrey Babakov, Deputy Secretary General of the OIC for economic cooperation Ahmad Kavesa Sengendo, as well as forum participants.

Marat Khusnullin stressed that Russia and Islamic states are bound by strong ties of friendship and deep respect.

Moreover, the strategic nature of the partnership not only strengthens relations, but also opens up new prospects. A vivid confirmation of this is the growth of trade between Russia and the OIC states by almost 30% over the past 3 years.

“I am convinced that by joining forces, together we will be able to overcome the existing challenges, achieve prosperity for our states and peoples,” the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

In turn, Kokhir Rasulzoda also highly appreciated the role of the forum in strengthening and further expanding cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan in the field of mutual investment and cooperation.

Rustam Minnikhanov, taking the opportunity, thanked the Government of the Russian Federation for their support in preparing the forum and expressed special words of gratitude to colleagues from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, with whom Tatarstan and Russia as a whole are actively working. Greetings to the participants of the exhibition were sent by Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin and Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko. It should be noted that Russia Halal Expo is Russia’s largest exhibition of investment and infrastructure projects, which is a unique space for the promotion and development of business projects, a platform for building a constructive dialogue.

This year, 16 countries are participating in the exhibition, including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, the Philippines and Switzerland.

Source: Shafaqna Russia

