Georgian PM says Tbilisi will not obey EU policy

SHAFAQNA RUSSIA- Georgia will not obey the EU policy, as it is not a member of the organization. This was announced on Friday by the Prime Minister of the Republic Irakli Garibashvili to journalists in response to criticism from the EU in connection with the restoration of flights from the Russian Federation.

“In order to comply with EU policy, we must be members of the EU. Today we are not yet members of the European Union. It will take years,” Garibashvili said.

The head of government once again noted that the restoration of air communication with the Russian Federation was the right decision, emphasizing that aircraft of airlines that fell under Western sanctions would not fly to the republic.

Representative of the EU Foreign Service Peter Stano, commenting on the decision of the Russian Federation to resume flights with Georgia, said on May 11 that the European Union does not allow its airlines to fly to Russia and calls on Georgia, which claims to join the EU, to support sanctions against the Russian Federation in the field of aviation and not to let Russian planes to the territory.

Source: Shafaqna Russia

