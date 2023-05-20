Flight from Moscow to Tbilisi after four years

SHAFAQNA AZERBAIJAN- A group of social activists from Georgia will arrive in Georgia on the Moscow-Tbilisi flight for the first time in the last four years. This group is headed by Merab Chikashvili, the chairman of the “Solidarity for Peace” public organization. He is also an actor and TV presenter (“Objective TV”).

Speaking to journalists at Vnukovo airport, Chikashvili thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the decision to resume flights on behalf of his organization and the majority of Georgian citizens. According to him, the head of the Kremlin “accepted our request” by signing the decree. However, he added that “this is the will of the people”.

“The most important thing is not only to start again, but also to improve our relations, especially in this situation…” Chikashvili added.

It should be recalled that on May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted the ban on direct flights with Georgia, which was suspended in 2019 at the initiative of Moscow, and also issued a decree on the cancellation of the visa regime unilaterally reimposed by Russia for Georgian citizens.

Source: Shafaqna Azerbaijan