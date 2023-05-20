Arab leaders adopt May 15 as Arab & international day to remember Nakba

SHAFAQNA-The Arab leaders in the 32nd Arab League Summit adopted May 15 of each year as an Arab and international day to commemorate the Nakba.

The leaders of the Arab countries agreed to take measures at the level of states and international and regional organizations to commemorate the painful memory of the Nakba as a basis for ending the suffering of the Palestinian people, affirming the right of the refugees to return and to compensation in accordance with the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly. No. 194 of 1948.

The Arab leaders condemned the denial of the Nakba in all forms, including questioning the existence and history of the Palestinian Arab people on their land, downplaying the crimes against humanity committed by Israeli militias in 1948, and the vindication of the Zionist militias and their accomplices of their responsibilities for those crimes.

