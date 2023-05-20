English
Astronomers discover new Earth-like planet

earth

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE-  Around 90 light years away from our solar system is an exoplanet covered in volcanoes, around the same size as the Earth and potentially able to support life, Astronomers said.

Named LP 791-18d, astronomers detected the exoplanet through ground- and space-based observations by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and its now-retired Spitzer Space Telescope.

LP 791-18d orbits a small red dwarf star about 90 light-years away in a constellation called Crater in the southern celestial hemisphere.

LP 791-18d is on the inner edge of the habitable zone, a ‘Goldilocks zone’ that’s not too hot and not too cold for liquid water to exist on the surface of surrounding planets.

Source: newatlas

