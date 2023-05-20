English
Vegan breast milk rich in key nutrients, says study

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers say breast milk from mothers who are on a vegan diet contains a sufficient amount of vitamin B2 and carnitine.

In the study, researchers reported that lactating mothers who were vegan showed no difference compared with omnivorous mothers in concentrations of the two important nutrients.

Previous researchTrusted Source has stated that a significant deficiency of vitamin B2 in infants can result in neurological problems as well as anemia.

A shortage of carnitineTrusted Source in infants can cause low blood sugar and other complications such as brain and heart dysfunction.

