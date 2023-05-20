English
Researchers find Novel drug for people with heart failure

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers from the University of Auckland in New Zealand report that in male rats with heart failure, the carotid body (an oxygen-sensing organ) produced sudden bursts of nerve activity that were linked to breathing problems.

They also found that the P2X3 receptor played a role in producing these bursts of nerve activity.

Researchers have found that ablating or removing carotid bodies can improve heart function and survival in ratsTrusted Source and humansTrusted Source with heart failure. However, this approach may have risks and could disrupt important bodily functions.

Source: medicalnewstoday

