Researcher finds urine test for at-home monitoring of muscle loss

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A disposable test strip could alert users to serious rates of muscle loss, researchers find.

Described as being similar to an at-home pregnancy test, the kit requires users to urinate on a disposable chemically treated test strip, then take a picture of the strip with their smartphone.

By analyzing the image, an app on the phone is able to detect the concentrations of muscle-health-associated biomarker chemicals in the urine. Upon feeding that data into a mathematical model, the app is able to predict muscle loss.

It has so far proven to be 80% accurate with men and 96% accurate with women, and those numbers should improve as the technology is developed further.

