Saudi FM: Riyadh & other Arab states are taking an impartial stance in Ukraine-Russia conflict

impartial stance in Ukraine-Russia conflict

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has said that Riyadh and other Arab states are taking an impartial stance in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

He made the statement after the conclusion of the Arab League summit in Jeddah on Friday (19 May 2023), which was attended by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

“Since the beginning of the crisis, the Arab countries have taken a position of positive neutrality, opening dialogue with the Russian and Ukrainian parties, while ensuring Arab relations with the two sides,” the diplomat said, adding, “we welcome hearing the viewpoints of both sides of [the] Russia-Ukrainian conflict.”

