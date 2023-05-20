G-7 vows steps to support Ukraine in face of war

SHAFAQNA-Group of Seven leaders pledged to support Ukraine as long as the Eastern European nation faces war in a communique released Saturday.

The statement was issued minutes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Japan to attend the G-7 summit in the western city, devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in 1945, on Sunday, amid fears that Russia may use a nuclear weapon against its neighbor.

The G-7 countries promised to strengthen disarmament and nonproliferation efforts to achieve the “ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons,” reflecting the vision advocated by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who represents a Hiroshima constituency.

Source: kyodonews

