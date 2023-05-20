MEM: West must get used to China’s new role in Middle East

SHAFAQNA-China’s role in facilitating the recent reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran has been dismissed or ignored by the US and some of its allies.

Rather than applauding an initiative that could help bring peace across the Middle East, leading western media outlets have either avoided mentioning China’s contribution or have been reluctant to admit that the days of western dominance in the MENA region are gone.

The detente should be a wakeup call for them to realise that Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to reconcile not because China forced them to go to Beijing to sign an agreement, but because both countries appreciate China’s good intentions and recognise its competence in helping countries settle their differences with reason and sensibility.

In today’s globally connected world, with national economies interwoven and interdependent, peaceful co-existence and respect for other countries’ core interests should always be on top of the agenda in international relations.

Source : middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com