Canada: Muslim organisations sue over school prayer ban

SHAFAQNA- Six Canadian Muslim organisations are asking a court in Quebec to declare unconstitutional a provincial edict that bans religious activity in schools.

Six groups – which include the Muslim Association of Canada, the Canadian Muslim Forum and four local organisations – filed a lawsuit this week asking the Quebec Superior Court to “declare constitutionally invalid, inapplicable, inoperative, or to annul” the order to prohibit all forms of prayer in public schools.

“The plaintiffs request that a declaratory judgment concerning the interpretation to be given to the principles of laicity and religious neutrality of the state be rendered so that these principles cannot be used to order prohibitions of prayers or other religious practices in public places,” the filing reads.

