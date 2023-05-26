Shafaqna top news stories (26 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 26 May 2023

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– Regarding the importance of Türkiye’s elections and political future of this country as well as the Justice and Development Party and Erdogan after final elections, Dr. Abdolreza Faraji Rad, university professor and former ambassador of Iran to Hungary told Shafaqna,..Read more…

Türkiye– The first round of Türkiye Presidential elections held on 14 May 2023, alongside parliamentary elections, to elect a president for a term of five years. But no candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote, pushing Türkiye into a second round .Read more…

AZERBAIJAN- Today, the national holiday – Independence Day is celebrated in Georgia.

On May 26, 1918, the National Council of Georgia adopted the act of state independence. Read more…

AZERBAIJAN- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may sign a peace agreement on June 1 during the summit of the European Political Union in Moldova. Read more…

Shia Islam- A delegation from the UN headed by its Secretary-General’s counsellor and the UN’s head of the Special Team for ISIS crimes, Christian Ritcher, visited the Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) and saw the other religious sites related to it. Read more…

Shia Human Rights- A prominent Bahraini Shia scholar has been released by authorities, days after being arrested over calling for the release of political prisoners. Read more…

AFGHANISTAN – Officials at the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of the Taliban state that China and some other countries are interested in investing in Afghanistan’s lithium sector. Read more…

Shia books- The book “Shining Sun (a translation of Mihr-i Taban) is a tribute to the life and thought of the renowned Islamic scholar, Sayyid Muhammad Husayn Tabataba’i. Read more…

AFGHANISTAN– The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has stated that in the current calendar year, over 20.3 million vulnerable individuals in various parts of Afghanistan are in need of services and protective assistance. Read more…

AFGHANISTAN– The severe economic crisis and dire living conditions that Afghanistan is facing have driven thousands of families to live in caves. Read more…

PAKISTAN- Amid efforts to dodge the imminent risk of default, Pakistan says it is due to repay foreign debt and interest worth almost $22 billion over the next 12 months. Read more…

Shia media- SICM Mahfil Ali presented the program on the topic: ” Climate change and its security implication ” by Mohammed Sinan Siyech .Watch here…

