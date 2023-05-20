Jordan: Camp to strengthen women’s participation in political life

SHAFAQNA- The women’s empowerment camp to participate in political life was launched by the Jordanian Ministry of Youth at the Jerash Youth House with the participation of 45 female students from universities in the northern region.

According to Petra, the ministry said in a statement on Friday: This camp, which started on Thursday evening, aims to empower young women and activate their participation in political life.

The activities of the first day included a speech about UN Resolution 1325, which was presented by Ali Al-Jabali, a professor of international law at Jerash University, and in which the leading role of women in achieving international peace and security and their participation in preventing and maintaining peace in conflict It was mentioned.

Source: PETRA

