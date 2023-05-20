UNICEF: Afghan children’s right to learn is under attack

SHAFAQNA-The Afghan “children’s right to learn is under attack, the UNICEF Afghanistan Representative Fran Equiza said.

Millions of children in Afghanistan are in dire need of food aid, the United Nations Children’s Fund warned.

“Today, an estimated 90% of Afghans are on the brink of poverty. Children bear the brunt of it. 2.3 million children are expected to face acute malnutrition in 2023. 875,000 of them need treatment for severe acute malnutrition, a life-threatening condition,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference in New York, the UNICEF Afghanistan Representative Fran Equiza said that this year around 840,000 pregnant women and “breastfeeding mothers are likely to experience acute malnutrition.”

Equiza said that the Afghan “children’s right to learn is under attack” and that the girls across Afghanistan have been denied their right to learn for over three years.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com