Canada: Multiple anti-Muslim hate crimes reported near Toronto

Police said they were called to services at a Toronto mosque after a man allegedly drove his car into the parking lot and attempted to strike worshippers as well as other vehicles.

The driver then sped away and when to another mosque and repeated the same actions. The incidents occurred on April 5 around 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., police said.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, five counts of criminal harassment, uttering threats of bodily harm, assault, and indecent acts in a public place and insulting others.

Police also ended up charging the suspect with another incident on April 7 at a mosque in the nearby city of Markham.

There have been a number of anti-Muslim hate attacks in some Canadians cities in recent years. These include the June 2021 hit-and-run on the Afzaal family in London, Ont.; the fatal stabbing of volunteer caretaker Mohamed-Aslim Zafis outside a Toronto mosque in September 2020; the January 2017 attack on a mosque in Quebec City where six men were killed and dozens of others were seriously wounded; and at least six hate-motivated attacks on Black and racialized Muslim women in Edmonton in recent months.

In April last year worshippers at a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., were attacked with bear spray in what authorities said was a “hate-motivated incident.”

Statistics Canada reported two months ago that police-reported hate crimes “rose from 2,646 in 2020 to 3,360 in 2021, a 27% increase.”

The figures also showed that hate crimes targeting Muslims and reported to police rose 71% over the same period (eight incidents per 100,000 Muslims). There are around 1,775,000 Muslims in Canada. That works out to about 144 incidents. But Ataullahjan said the problem is worse and incidents go unreported.

The committee found that women are particularly vulnerable.