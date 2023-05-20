Georgia’s direct flights to Russia, drawing EU & Ukrainian criticism

SHAFAQNA-Georgia’s direct flights to Russia from Saturday, drawing criticism from Ukraine and the European Union.

The move comes after Moscow lifted a flight ban last week in a significant warming of ties with Georgia, with which it has had no formal diplomatic relations since Russia defeated its southern neighbour in a short war in 2008.

“The world is isolating Russia to force it to stop the war, but Georgia is welcoming Russian airlines and sending its own to Moscow. All while 20% of Georgian territory remains occupied by Russia with impunity,” Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com