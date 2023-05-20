SABA: Review of UNICEF’s support to Yemen’s water and environment sector

SHAFAQNA- On Saturday, Yemen’s Deputy Minister of Water and Environment, Honein Al-Duraib, chaired a meeting in Sana’a to discuss cooperation and coordination with UNICEF and ways to support the water and environmental health sectors.

According to SABA, in this meeting, which was held with the presence of Omar Al-Hattab, water health and environmental consultant at UNICEF’s main office in New York, the procedures for fuel supply for water and sewage institutions, such as the implementation of alternative energy projects for the operation of water and sewage pumping stations, were discussed.

In addition, the possibility of increasing the support ceiling for urban and rural health projects was investigated based on the agreement signed with UNICEF.

Also stated, In this meeting, it was emphasized on UNICEF’s support for the creation of caravans (rainwater collection pools) to feed water basins to preserve underground water and rainwater harvesting projects, as well as on UNICEF’s intervention in the reconstruction of the facilities of the Ministry of Water and Environment.

Source: SABA

Featured image: Water Ministry discusses UNICEF’s support for water, environment sector

