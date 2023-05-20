UNHCR: Request for safety of 1 million civilians displaced due to Sudan crisis

SHAFAQNA- This report is a summary of what UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh – to whom the quote may be attributed – said at today’s press conference at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

According to Reliefweb, quoted from Matthew Saltmarsh, More than a month after the start of the war, UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, is making an urgent appeal for the safety of civilians and allowing humanitarian aid to move freely in Sudan, as we continue to scale up our response to more than 1 We continue to register a million displaced people in Sudan and neighboring countries.

Inside Sudan, people are moving in the face of danger, particularly from Khartoum, Darfur and other insecure areas. About 88,000 Sudanese-hosted refugees have fled Khartoum for safety in White Nile, Gedaref, Kassala Madani and Port Sudan, according to the Sudanese Commission for Refugees (COR). In those places, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is providing vital assistance—shelters, household items, clean water and sanitation facilities, health care and educational support—to refugees and other displaced people.

In total, more than 843,000 people are internally displaced in Sudan, and neighboring governments and UNHCR have recorded approximately 250,000 border crossings, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The main entry points along the southern border of Egypt are Qestol and Arjin. UNHCR’s partner, the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC), estimates that 90 percent of the migrants head north to Cairo and other urban areas. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is also trying to increase its assistance and response in Aswan, where many refugees are resettled.

Many of those who approach UNHCR arrive distressed because they have been exposed to violence or traumatic conditions in Sudan, and many have been separated or separated from their families during their difficult journeys. They have lost their hands, suffered emotional injuries or need urgent medical treatment.

