Saudi Arabia: New science and technology initiative “Ilmi” by Sarah bint Mashhoor

SHAFAQNA- The launch of Ilmi, a new Center for Learning Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STREAM) created by Mrs. Sara bint Mashhour bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, wife of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, was announced today.

According to SPA, Ilmi (“my knowledge” in Arabic) will be a fully accessible discovery and innovation center that will inspire and empower young people across Saudi Arabia to explore and create, as well as tackle challenges in a practical way. A non-governmental philanthropic initiative that is incubated and supported by the Mohammed Bin Salman Misc Foundation as one of its subsidiaries, Ilmi will operate in partnership with the Mohammed Bin Salman Non-Profit City.

It was also reported by quoting Ms. Sara bint Mashhour bin Abdulaziz Al Saud: “Ilmi will be a beacon of creativity, learning and access.” This will enable all of Saudi Arabia’s young and lifelong learners to realize their potential, make further progress in the country and help shape the future. I hope we all create science together and inspire and support our future generation.”

Located in the non-profit Mohammed bin Salman City in Riyadh and opening in 2025, the Ilmi center covers 27,000 square meters and reflects the city’s goals to embody creativity and sustainability through integration into the natural environment and extensive landscaping and use of natural light.

Source: SPA

