UNICEF: More than half a million Malawian children at risk of malnutrition

SHAFAQNA- At least 573,000 children under the age of five in Malawi are at risk of malnutrition, UNICEF warned.

Despite recent progress in reducing chronic malnutrition, acute food insecurity—combined with frequent climate shocks, outbreaks of preventable diseases, economic instability, and chronic underfunding in social sectors—threatens to reverse past gains, Allafrica reported.

It also stated, Malawi is still dealing with the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddie in March 2023, and 659,000 people, including many children, are currently internally displaced. Meanwhile, the ongoing outbreak of cholera in this country has killed 1,759 people so far.

UNICEF announced that it needs 88 million US dollars to address the food insecurity of millions of people in Malawi.

Source: Allafrica 

UNICEF: Afghan children’s right to learn is under attack

