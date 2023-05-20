English
HRW criticizes plan to return Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh to Myanmar

SHAFAQNA- The Human Rights Watch has condemned Bangladesh, Myanmar on plan to repatriate Rohingya Muslims.

Bangladesh is home to about a million Rohingya, most of whom fled a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar that is now subject to a United Nations genocide investigation.

The two countries are looking to return about 1,100 people in a pilot project in the coming weeks even though the UN has said repeatedly the conditions are not right.

“Bangladesh authorities shouldn’t forget the reasons why Rohingya became refugees in the first place, and recognize that none of those factors have changed,” HRW said.

“Bangladesh is frustrated with its burden as host, but sending refugees back to the control of a ruthless Myanmar junta will just be setting the stage for the next devastating exodus,” the group said in a statement.

Source:  Al Jazeera

