HAMI: Zimbabwe most miserable country in world

SHAFAQNA- According to the famous economist Steve Hanke’s Annual Misery Index (HAMI), Zimbabwe has been named the world’s most miserable country, ahead of Ukraine, Syria and war-torn Sudan.

According to All Africa, Hanke cited Zimbabwe’s inflation as the main reason for its inclusion in his list. For this reason, in the analysis of 2021, it was fifth.

The inflation rate is currently at the highest level at 243% and the unemployment rate is 20%. Haneke also forecast a low 0.9 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth, compared to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube’s 6 percent growth.

Haneke continued: Zimbabwe will receive this year’s award as the most miserable country in the world. “Since the reign of Robert Mugabe, which began in 1980, and then his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, the political party Zanu PF has had an iron grip on Zimbabwean politics.”

In fact, Zanu PF is acting more like a political mafia than a political party and its policies have led to widespread misery.

For example, Zimbabwe has suffered from endemic inflation since the Mugabe era, including two periods of hyperinflation, where the inflation rate (the HAMI component) exceeded 50 percent per month for 30 days or more.

Source: Allafrica

