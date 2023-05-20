2 Afghan girls among 30 under 30 influential figures of Forbes

SHAFAQNA- Two Afghan girls Sarah Wahidi and Summia Tora are among the 30 under 30 young influential figures listed in Forbes 2023 for their innovative works to support the people of Afghanistan.

Forbes announced today its eighth annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list, featuring 300 young entrepreneurs, leaders and trailblazers across the Asia-Pacific region, all under the age of 30, who are effecting positive change and driving innovation amid global economic uncertainty and a challenging environment. The Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2023 features 30 notable honorees selected for each of the 10 categories, including The Arts (Art & Style, Food & Drink); Entertainment & Sports; Finance & Venture Capital; Media, Marketing & Advertising; Retail & Ecommerce; Enterprise Technology; Industry, Manufacturing & Energy; Healthcare & Science; Social Impact and Consumer Technology.

Sarah Wahidi, Founder of Ehtesab application

Sarah Wahidi, the Founder and CEO of the Ehtesab application, which helps to assess security risks and Summia Tora for creating a Dosti Network “Friendship Network” have been chosen for their innovative works of helping Afghan refugees by Forbes Magazine.

The users of the Ehtesab application can report security risks to one another and receive alerts about them in a timely manner. Sarah Wahidi created this application in the Summer of 2020 amid an increase in Taliban attacks, which gained global popularity.

The Forbes Magazine has written about the innovative work of Sarah Wahidi that users can assess firing, road blockage, blasts and other potential security threats and possibly save lives.

Summia Tora, Founder of Dosti Network

Meanwhile, Summia Tora is the founder of Dosti Network, an organization focused on providing Afghans access to resources and information to flee persecution in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and access global support networks.

Summia completed a Master’s of Public Policy at the Blavatnik School of Government and is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in International Human Rights Law at the University of Oxford and supporting Afghans to access safety through Dosti Network.

