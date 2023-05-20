Mikati: Syria’s return to Arab League a “relieving factor” for Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati praised the important role of the Arab summit held in Jeddah, considering that it brought together the Arabs on common interests and issues of common interest, and trusted Saudi Arabia’s approach to bring stability to the entire region.

According to NNA, he added: “We are a part of the region, and the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia will reduce the speed of sectarianism, and the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Syria will relieve Lebanon. He also emphasized that, especially considering the geographical and political reality governing our relations with Syria, the return of Syria to Arab League is a relief factor for Lebanon.”

In response to a question about Lebanon, Mikati said: Today we need a dialogue between the Lebanese, because the Lebanese do not help each other, and if there was an agreement, we would have elected the president of the republic.

He continued: I hoped that the Arab brothers would have an eye on Lebanon to provide the necessary assistance to protect the country and its institutions at this stage.

Mikati once again emphasized the urgent need to elect a president as soon as possible so that he can play a role in the Arab world to restore trust in Lebanon, restore Lebanon’s position and role in the Arab world, lead internal reconciliation and rebuild bridges with all Arab countries.

Source: NNA

