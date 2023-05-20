G-7 leaders calls on Taliban to engage in inclusive national dialogue

SHAFAQNA-G-7 leaders have called on the Taliban to take steps to engage in credible and Afghan-led national dialogue in order to ensure political inclusivity.

According to a statement issued after the meeting Saturday, the G7 leaders said: “To remedy the persistent lack of political inclusivity and representation, we urge the Taliban to take significant steps to engage in credible, inclusive and Afghan-led national dialogue, in which all Afghans can be involved.”

They said they note with grave concern increased threats to stability and the dire humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan.

