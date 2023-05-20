China vows continued efforts for peace & Stability in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged Central Asia countries to work jointly to promote peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan.

“We will continue to leverage the role of the coordination mechanism among Afghanistan’s neighbours,” he told the China-Central Asia Summit in Shaanxi province.

China Global Television Network quoted him as hoping the Central Asian countries would continue to help the Afghans maintain security and reconstruction.

Source: pajhwok

