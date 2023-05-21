Sheikhulislam meets Patriarch Kirill in Kazan

SHAFAQNA Azerbaijan- Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazadeh held a series of bilateral meetings at the next annual meeting of the “Russia-Islamic World Strategic Review Group” in Kazan.

The Chairman of the CMB, the Chairman of the Central Spiritual Department of the Russian Muslims of the Russian Federation, Sheikh Talgat Tajuddin, the Chairman of the Spiritual Department of the Muslims of the Russian Federation, Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin, the Mufti of Moscow Albir Krganov, the Ghazil-Guzad of the State of Palestine Muhammad Al- Habbash met with the Chairman of the International Islamic Charity Society Abdulla Al-Matugh and a number of other personalities and discussed the development of bilateral relations.

Within the framework of the forum, Sheikhulislam A. Pashazade had a bilateral meeting with His Holiness Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and Russia.

Patriarch Kirill Sheikhulislam A. Pashazadeh emphasized that he is an outstanding religious leader of modern Islamic history and has a great reputation at the international level. He noted that the wisdom, courage and flexible approach to issues characteristic of the Sheikh are important human characteristics that distinguish him from others.

“I highly appreciate these characteristics of Mr. Sheikh, as well as our sincere friendship and true brotherly relations, and the fact that we agree not in words but in deeds. Also, today I want to thank the government and people of Azerbaijan, including the honorable Sheikhs, for the high conditions created for the Orthodox in your country.”

The Chairman of the CMB, in turn, expressed his honor to convey the greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev to Patriarch Kirill and to meet with the Patriarch again.

The Chairman of the CMB once again expressed his gratitude to Patriarch Kirill for his activities aimed at preventing the long-standing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan from turning into a religious one, as well as restoring mutual trust in the South Caucasus, and expressed his appreciation for the sincere friendship and solidarity between the two leaders.

Patriarch Kirill emphasized that he is ready to act as a mediator between the religious leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. “Please convey my sincere greetings and prayers to Mr. President, Mrs. Mehriban and Mrs. Leyla, whom I deeply respect and sympathize with.”

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to various international religious and interreligious dialogue organizations, including the World Union of Churches, the KAICIID interreligious dialogue center, as well as other international organizations.

The meeting was attended by the hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church, the head of the department of foreign inter-church relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Antoniy, the head of affairs of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Dionysiy and Metropolitan Kiril of Kazan, the First Deputy Chairman of the CMB, Mufti Salman Musayev.

Source: Shafaqna Azerbaijan

www.shafaqna.com