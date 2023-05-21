Russian FM: Practical de-dollarization kicks off around world

SHAFAQNA-Practical de-dollarization has kicked off around the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 31st Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy.

“De-dollarization has begun, both in practice and in conceptual speeches,” he said. “Within BRICS, Brazil suggested that the upcoming summit in August should give careful consideration to the tasks of protecting financial transactions within this assembly, of protecting the New Development Bank from abuse of the dollar’s persistent role. And we are putting forward many other initiatives concerning this issue,” the foreign minister said, adding that Russia has many allies and like-minded friends.

