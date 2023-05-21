Bahrain to resume diplomatic relations with Lebanon

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain announced its decision to resume diplomatic representation at the ambassadorial level with Lebanon.

This move comes after a hiatus of one and a half years, as Bahrain seeks to strengthen the brotherly relations between the two nations.

The Bahraini foreign ministry released a statement on its website, highlighting the importance of fostering closer ties with the Lebanese Republic.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati warmly welcomed Bahrain’s decision and expressed his gratitude. In a statement issued by the presidency of the Council of Ministers, Mikati acknowledged and appreciated the resumption of diplomatic relations, emphasizing the significance of the brotherly bond shared between Bahrain and Lebanon.

Source : bnn.network

www.shafaqna.com