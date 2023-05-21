New study: 16% of French people do not have enough food to eat

SHAFAQNA-A new study revealed that 16% of French people say they did not have enough food to eat at the end of last year.

The ratio has risen dramatically in the last six months, rising from 12 to 16 percent, according to the Research Center for the Study and Observation of Living Conditions (Crédoc). This means that more than 10 million of France’s 68 million people do not get enough food.

The center ascribed the discovery to an increase in the price of food products on store shelves, as well as inflation of more than 10% in some categories.

