English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Lavrov: G-7 is bent on “double containment”of Russia & China

0
"double containment"of Russia & China

SHAFAQNA-Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that decisions taken by the Group of Seven countries at their summit in Japan were aimed at the “double containment” of Russia and China.

Addressing a televised conference, Lavrov reiterated Russia’s claim that the West is using Ukraine as tool to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. The United States and its allies reject that narrative, saying they are helping Kyiv defend itself against an illegal war.

“The task was set loudly and openly – to defeat Russia on the battlefield, but not to stop there, but to eliminate it as a geopolitical competitor,” Lavrov said.

“Look at the decisions that are being discussed and adopted today in Hiroshima at G7 summit of the Seven, and which are aimed at the double containment of Russia and China.”

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

G-7 Summit kicks off in Hiroshima

Related posts

Russian FM: Practical de-dollarization kicks off around world

asadian

G-7 leaders calls on Taliban to engage in inclusive national dialogue

asadian

G-7 vows steps to support Ukraine in its war efforts

asadian

Japan & US to deepen cooperation in advanced technology

asadian

Japan & Britain to deepen bilateral ties

asadian

Hiroshima: Zelenskyy To Attend G-7 Summit

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.