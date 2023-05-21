Iraq: Over 467,000 households headed by women

SHAFAQNA– The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Iraq announced the registration of more than 467,000 households which are headed by women. It emphasized the need to develop a plan to empower women to benefit from social assistance and improve their economic conditions.

Although Iraqi society imposes various restrictions on women due to multiple reasons, including unstable security and social norms, the country has witnessed a significant expansion of women’s activity in both the public and private sectors in recent years due to financial instability and high prices of goods.

In this regard, Alaa Al-Sikini, the Deputy Director of the Administrative and Legal Affairs Department at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, said, “Providing assistance to poor families and marginalized areas of cities is a priority for our ministry. We also emphasize supporting families where women are the heads of households.”

Al-Sikini stressed that the number of families where women are the heads of households and registered with the Ministry of Labor in Baghdad and other provinces exceeds 467,000 families, and thousands of families are still under review.

He stated, “The Ministry of Labor periodically organizes training and skill workshops for women so that they can enter the job market and obtain suitable employment in the public and private sectors based on their education and abilities.”

In the same context, Maha Al-Jubouri, a 34-year-old woman living in Baghdad, said, “After my husband was killed, I was forced to work to support my children. My husband was killed in a terrorist operation, the reasons for which we do not know, and I took responsibility for caring for and supporting our three children. I had to work in people’s homes for $300 per month and I work more than 12 hours every day.”

Al-Jubouri concluded by saying, “I am facing very difficult conditions, and I even move heavy objects in my house. The wages I receive are not enough to support my children, and I do not receive any allowances or assistance from the government.”

