Iraq: Installation of solar desalination system in desert areas of Najaf

SHAFAQNA– The Water Department of Najaf Province has announced the completion of the installation of the first solar desalination system in the desert areas of the province.

Al-Sabah newspaper reported that Ali Hussein, the director of the Water Department of Najaf Province, said, “This system, installed on one of the wells in the Ain al-Dijaj area, has the capacity to produce 25 cubic meters of fresh water per hour and is considered the first of its kind in Najaf Province.”

He announced that the department is studying the conversion of all desalination systems in the province into solar-powered systems.

The director of the Water Department of Najaf stated that these types of systems are used in remote areas that rely on wells for water supply.

The Iraqi official mentioned that the Water Department currently supplies water to remote areas using tankers.

He stated that constructing solar desalination systems on wells is one of the ways that can solve the water problem for the residents of these areas.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com