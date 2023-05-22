UBF: UAE ranked second in global customer trust

SHAFAQNA- The United Arab Emirates Banks Federation (UBF), the representative and unified voice of UAE banks, has revealed that the usage rate of digital banking services across a number of banking channels has increased by more than 100%, reflecting the UAE’s significant progress in It uses the latest technologies. It also shows the customer’s confidence in the security levels of these services.

According to WAM, Jamal Saleh, Director General of the United Arab Emirates Banks Federation, in the opening speech of the MEA Financial Banking Technology Summit, which was held in Dubai with the presence of more than 400 banking and technology leaders, said: This big leap in the adoption of digital banking to The achievement is in line with the strategic vision of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, which is characterized by its proactive approach in setting the appropriate framework to keep pace with technological developments and its support to the banking sector in developing innovative solutions in order to provide the best services to customers in It is a safe, reliable and easy environment.

It is also quoted by Saleh: The banking sector in the UAE is a model for digital transformation, because we have witnessed a significant growth in the adoption of advanced banking technology and the provision of banking services and products to customers through various digital channels, the increase in its use has reached 100 percent. .

He emphasized the high levels of customer trust in the banking sector, because according to the annual index conducted by the United Arab Emirates Banks Federation, the UAE ranks second in the world in terms of customer trust in banks with 84% in 2022.

Source: WAM

