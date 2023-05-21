English
Iraqi PM calls on Arab Leaders to hold 2025 Arab Summit in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA-The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, called on Arab Leaders to hold the 2025 Arab League Summit in Baghdad.

“Many countries built successful economic blocs, where members do not share common elements,” Al-Sudani stated.

“Therefore, we must review economic interdependence and integration between our countries,” Al-Sudani added.

The Iraqi Prime Minister explained that Iraq would host several conferences, including the ‘Baghdad 2023’ conference, for economic integration and regional stability, the statement illustrated.

The Prime Minister said that Baghdad is currently preparing to host the Development Route Conference, the promising project that will strengthen the bonds and serve the interests of the people, according to the statement.

