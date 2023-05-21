English
British Hajj pilgrims complain of missing money & cancelled bookings

SHAFAQNA-British Hajj pilgrims complain of missing money and cancelled bookings.

Saudi Arabia ended the use of travel agents for western pilgrims but many using new Nusuk portal say they are struggling to book packages

Nasim Hussein has been waiting for years to go on the Hajj. Saving whatever she can. It was her dream.

Her original plan was to wait a couple more years, but when Hussein, who is 65 and retired, and her husband experienced some age-related health issues they decided it was a case of now or never.

“We’ve been dreaming about going to Hajj for so long, and when our health began to take a turn for the worse, we had no choice,” said Hussein, who lives in Leicester.

Source : middleeasteye

