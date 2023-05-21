English
Israeli far-right security minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli far-right security minister

SHAFAQNA-Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

Ben-Gvir entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Haram al-Sharif area early in the morning with special guards and under the protection of the Israeli forces.

In his video message from the courtyard of Al-Aqsa, he claimed Israel’s ownership of the complex and said threats from Hamas make no sense. “We own Jerusalem and all the land of Israel.”

