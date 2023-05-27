Bangladeshi experts claim mobile tower radiation safe for human health

SHAFAQNA- At a roundtable organized by the Bangladesh Telecom and Technology Journalists Network, experts said there is no scientific evidence that electromagnetic fields emitted from mobile phone towers cause adverse effects on human health.

According to CN, in this roundtable discussion, in which the head of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, Shyam Sunder Sikder, was the chief guest, and senior officials and telecommunications vendors participated in the discussion along with government policymakers, experts pointing to the false fear of some people that the towers Cell phones cause various diseases such as cancer, emphasized the need for more awareness efforts to overcome such misconceptions to help expand the telecommunication network.

Also according to experts, mobile phones, cell towers and routers are non-ionizing. So there is nothing wrong with them.

Source: CN

