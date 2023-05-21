Israeli cabinet meeting inside Al-Baraq Wall tunnels

SHAFAQNA- In an action aimed at showing more of its sovereignty, the Israeli government held its weekly cabinet meeting today inside the tunnels of the Al-Baraq Wall located near Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

According to Wafa, citing the Israeli daily Maariv, the meeting of the Israeli cabinet will be held this week with the aim of allocating funds and approving a large number of Jewish projects in Jerusalem on the 56th anniversary of the occupation and annexation of Jerusalem.

It’s also stated, Ahmed Al-Ruwaidi, President Mahmoud Abbas’ adviser on Jerusalem affairs, told Wafa that the occupying government of Israel seeks to strengthen its sovereignty in East Jerusalem and present a false narrative at the expense of the historical facts of the region, which have Islamic, Christian, Palestinian and Arab roots.

He added: This meeting promotes projects aimed at the forced relocation of the indigenous Palestinian population in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods.

Source: WAFA

