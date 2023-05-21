Pope Francis calls for international community to promote dialogue in Sudan

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Sunday called for the international community to promote dialogue in Sudan.

At the Regina Coeli on Sunday, Pope Francis issued “a heartfelt appeal” to warring factions in Sudan to lay down their arms, while calling on the international community “to spare no effort to ensure that dialogue might prevail and the suffering of the population might be alleviated.”

The Pope offered encouragement for the partial agreements that have already been reached, but noted that after a month of violence, the situation remains grave.

“Please, let us not get used to conflict and violence. Let us not get used to war!” the Pope pleaded.

As has become customary, the Pope also added a plea to continue to stand by the “tormented” people of Ukraine.