English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsOther Religions

Pope Francis calls for international community to promote dialogue in Sudan

0

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Sunday called for the international community to promote dialogue in Sudan.

At the Regina Coeli on Sunday, Pope Francis  issued “a heartfelt appeal” to warring factions in Sudan to lay down their arms, while calling on the international community “to spare no effort to ensure that dialogue might prevail and the suffering of the population might be alleviated.”

The Pope offered encouragement for the partial agreements that have already been reached, but noted that after a month of violence, the situation remains grave.

“Please, let us not get used to conflict and violence. Let us not get used to war!” the Pope pleaded.

As has become customary, the Pope also added a plea to continue to stand by the “tormented” people of Ukraine.

Source:Vatican News

Related posts

UNHCR: Request for safety of a million displaced due to Sudan’s crisis

asadian

Pope Francis prays for Syrian people

asadian

Vatican: Pope Francis makes an appeal for peace in the Holy Land

asadian

Pope Francis warns pets must not replace children

asadian

Vatican: Ukrainian President Meets Pope Francis

asadian

UNICEF: 450,000 Sudanese children forced to flee their homes

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.